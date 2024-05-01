Kate Middleton prepares to make powerful return after King Charles message?

King Charles sends best wishes to Princess Kate

King Charles III, who once called Kate Middleton his beloved daughter-in-law, has always valued the future Queen as a precious jewel of the royal family.

The 75-year-old monarch, who resumed public duty on Tuesday, has sent a meaningful message to the Princess of Wales, who's undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The royal family and Macmillan Cancer jointly shared a message to support friends and collogues returning to work after a cancer diagnosis, stating: "As His Majesty The King returns to public-facing duties, we know many people with cancer will understand that choosing to return to work can be a complex decision and can mean very different things to different people.



"It’s important to understand some people may still be going through treatment and are still dealing with its side effects. They may require adjustments at work."

It added: "They may also continue to feel the impact of their diagnosis on themselves, their families, and friends, or they could be relieved things are starting to get 'back to normal’. Restarting work can help get back into a routine and reconnect with colleagues and friends.

Previously, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared a message for Princess Kate and other cancer patients, stating: "Wishing the very best to all those continuing cancer treatment on their path to recovery."



The King's message must be encouraging the future Queen to gear up to make a powerful return to her royal duties as Kate's getting well after receiving the cancer treatment.

Prince William has shared the latest update on his wife Kate Middleton's heath during the James Place Newcastle grand opening hours after the King's return to frontline duty, saying: "All doing well, thank you. We're all doing well."