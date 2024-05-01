Chris Hemsworth opens up about his jealousy with Liam over one major Marvel role

Chris Hemsworth and Liam audition for one major role: Deets inside

Chris Hemsworth has recently revealed he was a little jealous with brother Liam Hemsworth over Thor movie.



During a lie detector test for Vanity Fair, Chris shared he was auditioned for Thor role but he was told he didn't get it.

But then Liam was asked to give audition for Thor character.

"I was told I didn’t have the part at that point," said the 40-year-old.

Christ stated, "So, I was excited for him, a little jealous maybe but I was excited for him."

"Then when I was allowed to re-audition, it was when he was out of the picture," remarked the Rush actor.

Speaking of Liam, Chris explained, "So, we never were neck and neck. It was either I was involved, then wasn’t, then he was involved, then wasn’t, then I was involved."

Elsewhere in the interview, the 12 Strong actor addressed his brother's former relation with Miley Cyrus.

Chris mentioned, "Liam's life would’ve been very different without The Last Song, right?"

Meanwhile, Liam and Miley began dating in 2009 while filming The Last Song and Liam proposed three days later.

However, they called off the engagement back in September 2013.

In 2016 they rekindled their romance and moved in together. In 2018 Liam tied the knot with Miley during intimate Tenesse ceremony.

Liam reportedly filed for divorce in August 2019 because of "irreconcilable differences"as the reason for the split.