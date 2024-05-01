Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold major surprise for royal fans

The couple will be marking the Invictus Games in style later this month with a visit to the African country

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning a significant surprise during their upcoming trip to Nigeria.

The couple will be marking the Invictus Games in style later this month with a visit to the African country. Their itinerary includes participation in discussions about the Invictus Games, engagement in cultural activities, and meetings with service members and their families.

While some have described the trip as an "unofficial royal tour," PR expert Mayah Riaz suggests that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will depart from "official protocol."

She believes Harry and Meghan will show fans a more relaxed side to them in Nigeria.



Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Mayah said: "Undoubtedly there will be all eyes on Harry and Meghan as they take their trip to Nigeria. However, this will be different to a traditional royal trip and they will want it to be so."

She suggested: "There will be no press on the plane with them nor will they be greeted with welcoming ceremonies such as military honours or flag-raising ceremonies, which are often usual with royal visits.

“Where it may be similar to a royal visit will be the press following the couple around on public appearances at events and ceremonies including seeing coverage of them interacting with the public.

"As Harry and Meghan have an active interest in philanthropy and highlight important causes, we may see them visit charities, schools or other institutions working towards social causes." Mayah also believes the couple's outfits will differ to what fans are used to.

The PR expert told us: "Meghan won't necessarily be dressing to any royal dress code. Her outfits will be carefully planned in advanced and fit to her style.

"We can expect the outfits she wears to sell out but there will be no official protocol for her to follow. Harry will be dressed down wearing a casual look and not be in a suit for the duration of his trip.

"A lot of people will compare it to a royal trip but it will have a different look and feel to it. We can expect this to be the first of many trips that Harry and Meghan make."