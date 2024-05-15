Meghan Markle, Prince Harry brace for major challenge as Nigeria trip comes to end

Harry is currently producing a series regarding polo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are anticipating a significant difficulty as their visit to Nigeria comes to an end.

The couple is said to be concerned about a new documentary and its potential depiction of their past. A German production, unveiled last week without any involvement from the Duchess or Prince Harry, promises to provide a glimpse into their lives in Montecito.

However, there are concerns that the former Suits star is apprehensive about the documentary revealing aspects of her past that she prefers to keep confidential. According to insiders, Meghan, along with Harry, is anxious about potential revelations.

A source told OK! Magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don’t necessarily want in the public domain. It’s no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don’t know."

They added that Meghan was well known on the Hollywood party scene before settling with the Prince and claimed there are people willing to discuss her past, including her failed marriage to Trevor Engelson.

Journalist and royal expert, Ulrike Grunewald, is reportedly heading up the upcoming documentary which will be produced for Germany's ZDF network.

According to reports, Ulrike travelled to California with a team of five people and got to work investigating Montecito as they gathered insights from the neighbourhood where the couple lives with their two children.

Among those reportedly grilled was Richard Mineards. He left his royal correspondent role in the UK behind him when he moved to California, but claimed the was "grilled for two hours" by the production team.

The documentary comes as both Harry and Meghan are in the middle of producing shows of their own for Netflix. Harry is currently producing a series regarding polo, a sport Meghan has watched him play on a number of occasions.

The duo also took in a game of polo during their three-day trip to Nigeria, with the teams in question being the Duke v Duchess teams.

Meghan is also filming a lifestyle series after she launched her own lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard