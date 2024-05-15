Kate Hudson admits lingering fear stalled musical ambitions post-'almost famous'

Kate Hudson affirmed her love for music remained steadfast throughout her journey.

Kate Hudson has revealed her fear of pursuing her first love music but decided to follow her passion by releasing her debut album.

Hudson, who skyrocketed to fame in 2000 as a rock groupie in the acclaimed film Almost Famous, focused on her acting career for years, pushing her musical aspirations aside.

Despite showcasing her vocal talents in movies like Nine and Music, Hudson did not actively pursue a music career until now.

In a cover interview with People, she shared her realization that not making music would be a significant regret.

This prompted her to take the plunge and complete her album Glorious, which is set to release this Friday.

She expressed her determination by saying, "If I don’t do this, it’ll be a great regret."

Kate graced the cover of the magazine, donning a flowing off-white blouse paired with jeans.

The daughter of Goldie Hawn adorned herself with subtle gold jewelry complemented by statement costume pieces, known as large tortoiseshell bracelets.

Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized that music had always been her foremost passion, dating back to her early career days.

Kate credited the director, initially a rock journalist, for broadening her musical horizons at the age of 19.

Transitioning into the 2000s, she solidified her presence as a romantic comedy icon with notable roles in films like How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, Raising Helen, Fool's Gold,My Best Friend's Girl, and You, Me And Dupree.

However, she confessed that her focus had often shifted towards her flourishing acting career, relegating her musical aspirations to the background.