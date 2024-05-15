Sophie Turner calls Taylor Swift her 'hero' for offering NYC home

Sophie Turner lauds Taylor Swift's support and hospitality.

Sophie Turner has praised Taylor Swift for her support during her challenging divorce from Joe Jonas.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Turner opened up about her friendship with Swift, who she described as an "absolute hero" for offering her a place to stay in New York City with her two daughters.

Turner and Swift's friendship blossomed in the wake of Turner's separation from Jonas, with the pair being frequently spotted together in New York City since September 2023.

Their bond was cemented as Swift provided emotional and practical support, showcasing the depth of their camaraderie despite Swift's past relationship with Jonas in 2008​.

She expressed profound gratitude, stating, "I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me, and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold."

In the same interview, Sophie discussed her battle with depression and anxiety, particularly the intense agony she experienced during her divorce.

She admitted there were days when she struggled to see a way forward, describing the period as the "worst few days of her life."

The announcement of their split in September 2023 shocked the public and led to rampant speculation, which only intensified after reports suggested Jonas had caught Turner engaging in suspicious activity on their Ring security camera.

Turner also spoke about the media frenzy that followed their separation and her struggles with "mom guilt" during this tumultuous time.