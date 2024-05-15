Princess Sophie gets emotional as she receives new honour

Princess Sophie gets emotional as she visits the first memorial statue of late Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie have become first royals to visit Queen Elizabeth II's memorial statue, which was unveiled in the town of Oakham in April.

Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward travelled to Rutland on Tuesday to visit the first memorial statue of the late Queen surrounded by her beloved corgis.

It's an honour for the couple who observed the 7ft statue sitting in the Oakham Library Gardens in silence before the duchess sweetly petted the bronze corgis.

The Duchess reportedly got emotional while missing the late Queen after observing the statue.

It is to mention here that the Queen had over 30 corgis who reportedly slept in wicker baskets in a “corgi room” in Buckingham Palace. After her death, the Queen’s two final corgis went to her son, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.



However, Sophie looked smashing in a cream coat and straight green trousers for the visit. She also carried a bright orange handbag. The Duchess accessed the outfit with white pumps and twisted her famous locks into an elegant updo to elevate her look. Her pink dangling earrings were also adding to her beauty.

Edward wore a tweed blazer, navy trousers and a smart pink shirt for the. The royal couple arrived at Oakham by helicopter. They also visited Oakham Castle where they met children from local primary schools.

At the castle, the couple were presented an unusual double horseshoe which will join others displayed on the walls presented by past royal family members.