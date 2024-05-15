Sophie Turner on how she's coping up with Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner finally breaks her silence on Joe Jonas divorce

Sophie Turner has finally opened up about Joe Jonas divorce and shared how she's been dealing with everything.



In a new interview with British Vogue, Sophie, who split from Joe in September 2023, revealed how the narrative surrounding her divorce turned ugly as she was portrayed as a "party girl" and a "bad mom".

"I mean, it's unfathomable the amount of people that will just make things up and put it up based on a picture," said the Game of Thrones actress, who shares two daughters with estranged husband Joe.

Sophie told the outlet, "A picture might tell a thousand words, but it's not my story. It felt like I was watching a movie of my life that I hadn't written, hadn't produced, or starred in. It was shocking. I'm still in shock."

The X-Men actress shared that those "were the worst few days" of her life.

Despite the couple had put up a united front, posting their joint statement the day after Joe had filed legal papers in Miami.

However, the duo's divorce proceedings quickly took a toxic turn, with Sophie suing Joe for "wrongful retention" of their kids in New York City "from their habitual residence of England".

Interestingly, Joe was portrayed as the doting dad, who was photographed tending to his two daughters by the paparazzi.

Sophie, on the other hand, recalled she was on set and she was "contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn't leave".

"My kids were in the States and I couldn't get to them because I had to finish Joan. And all these articles started coming out," continued the 28-year-old.

The Dark Phoenix star pointed out, "It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother—mum guilt is so real!"

"I just kept having to say to myself, 'None of this is true. You are a good mum and you've never been a partier,'" added Sophie.

Meanwhile, the Heavy actress dropped the lawsuit after reaching a custody agreement with her ex Joe.

In the end, Sophie stated, "I'm unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children. They're the victims in all of this."

"I think we're doing the best we can. I'm confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that's all that I can ask for," she concluded.