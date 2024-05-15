Zayn Malik 'definitely learned' to express feelings after moody 1D days

Room Under the Stairs, fourth astudio album by Zayn Malik is set to release on May 17

Zayn Malik has been spilling beans on how he has evolved since leaving One Direction, highlighting the lessons he's learned along the way.



In an interview with Nylon Magazine published on Tuesday, May 14, the Dusk Till Dawn global hitmaker shared how his communication and expression have evolved.

"I’ve definitely learned to communicate my feelings in a way better manner," the 31-year-old crooner explained, "I can articulate myself in a way better sense than I could six, seven years ago."

"This type of music that I’m making just feels like the type of music I would perform. It makes sense in my mind," he added one of the ways he expressed himself, seemingly noting to his previous comments Malik made that being in the band does not give him the liberty to create the music he likes.

This evolvement revelation comes after the Night Changes vocalist recently appeared in The Zach Sang Show last week.

He confessed that one regret he has in life is not thoroughly enjoying his experience with the band and not being grateful enough at the time.

"The one thing I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough," Malik admitted.

He affirmed that he didn't fully understand the importance of being happy at that time and acknowledged that he had a phase of teen angst where he thought it was cool to be moody all the time.