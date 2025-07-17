Kelsea Ballerini reveals major lessons she learnt after entering 30s

Kelsea Ballerini reflects on how her life shifts as she gets older

Kelsea Ballerini is a big fan of ageing as she gets closer and closer to the person she wants to be, with age.

The 31-year-old country star feels like life taught her big lessons as she entered her 30s and she would never trade it for her life in 20s.

Reflecting on how growing up affected her songwriting, the Miss Me More hitmaker said, “Just growing up into that womanhood, there’s a lot of beautiful things that come with that. But then also moments that you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, I haven’t had to think about this before. What about this and how does this feel?’ So I think I’m just kind of writing. I’ve always written about my life, so I think I’m just writing about that phase of it.”

Ballerina released her fifth album, Patterns, last year which is a testament to how her writing has shifted over time, as she told Us Weekly.

“I really think I dug my heels into — I’ve said this a lot — but not rounding the edges on my songwriting and really being specific,” she said.

The Cowboys Cry Too songstress continued, “I am so open. I’ve never been this open in my life, truly to anything, to whatever the new record is going to sound like or who I make it with or whatever. If there’s another creative outlet or role or anything that comes my way, yes to anything — to a random trip, like, yes, I’m just open. I just want to exist in that openness. I’m in my yes era.”

As she dips her toes into different experiences, Ballerini also decided to give acting a chance, making her debut on an episode of Doctor Odyssey last year.

“I’m open. It was so much fun and I really wanted to do it for the longest time,” she said speaking of her acting experience. “I was like, ‘I’m not going to try acting.’ I was so scared of sucking and failing on camera. How embarrassing is that? So I was like, ‘I feel like I should run towards the things that scare me.’ And I tried it and I really enjoyed it.”