Pete Davidson’s bff Machine Gun Kelly celebrates baby news

Machine Gun Kelly shares excitement over pal Pete Davidson becoming a dad

Machine Gun Kelly is extremely excited for the arrival of his close friend Pete Davidson’s baby soon after he welcomed his own baby.

The 35-year-old rapper took to Instagram to congratulate Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, after she broke the news in her post.

The Emo Girl hitmaker wrote, “These playdates bout to hittttt,” in the comments of Hewitt’s post, referring to future playdates of the expected baby and his daughter Saga whom he shares with ex Megan Fox.

MGK and the Saturday Night Live alum have been close friends for years after they first met on the set of Wildin’ Out in 2017 and got even closer while they worked together again on the movie The Dirt two years later.

“I don’t have any siblings, you know, so when you have someone like Pete, like, that’s like my little brother,” MGK said during an interview at The Howard Stern Show in 2020. “He’s like my best friend but also like a little brother, so, like, you have the opportunity to live that dynamic of, like, having a sibling. So, obviously, to me, that’s like the dream. Pete’s like that for me.”