Real reason behind Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship fallout with Madonna

Gwyneth Paltrow’s friendship with Madonna ended on a sour note, according to Amy Odell’s new book.

In the book titled Gwyneth: The Biography, Amy revealed a “breaking point” between both stars that cost their friendship.

“Their relationship reached a breaking point when Madonna showed up to an island where Gwyneth and [Chris] Martin were vacationing,” claimed the author in the book, which will publish on July 29, per People.

A confidante told the writer, “Madonna seemed to know that Gwyneth would be there, which Gwyneth seemed to find strange.”

Amy revealed in the book that Madonna was the one who insisted that the couple, who were married from 2003 to 2016, join her for dinner.

However, at the dinner table, the pop legend “went off on her daughter Lourdes,” making Gwyneth and Chris “disgusted by her behaviour”.

Chris called Madonna “awful” in front of his then-wife Gwyneth, adding, “I can’t be around this woman anymore.”

It is at this moment when the Iron Man actress agreed with Coldplay singer and eventually ended her relation with Madonna.

Earlier in 2010, a source told Us Weekly that Madonna and Gwyneth “don’t speak” anymore, though no further details were disclosed.

That same year, the Seven actress confirmed via an interview that her personal trainer, Tracy Anderson, no longer worked with Madonna.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth and Madonna, whose friendship started in 1990, haven’t been spotted together since their relationship downfall.