Jennifer Aniston spills key tips for women to stay healthy after 50

Jennjfer Aniston shares insight into her workout routine

Jennifer Aniston has recently spilled key tips for women to stay fit after 50.



Speaking to PEOPLE, the Friends alum reflected on her approach to self-care, exercise and nutrition.

"My nutrition is very much the same. It's usually a lot of high protein, vegetables, salads, soups and then everything I would possibly want on a weekend. I always give myself a cheat day," revealed the 55-year-old.

Reflecting on her cheat meal, the Murder Mystery actress revealed, "It depends. I mean, dare I sound repetitive, but Mexican food is a real favourite of mine. It's not even that much of a cheat, to be honest."

Or a cheeseburger or pizza or pasta — all that stuff," remarked Aniston.

The Morning Show star shared the significance of mental health and the best way is to limit screen time and monitoring the type of content she consumed.

"[It's important to] turn off the screens. Put your phone down and get outside. Surround yourself with friends and connect with people," stated Aniston.

The We Are Millers actress explained, "Try to think about ... what is possible, as opposed to the doom that the world tends to appear like these days. We just aren't designed to take in that kind of information all day."

Elsewhere in the interview, Aniston also reflected on exercise, stating, "I always feel like after a long day, the last thing I want to do is work out."

"I admire those who really can come home from a day of work and get themselves into workout wear and into the gym at night. I find that it's incredible, but I just can't see myself doing that," mentioned the Horrible Bosses actress

Elaborating on how she motivated herself for gym, Aniston further said, "I say, 'Just go. Do five minutes. Just move for at least five minutes.'"

"Then you find if you've gotten through the first 10 minutes of anything, you can probably do another 10 and then another 10, and then you just keep going," she added.