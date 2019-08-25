Scooter Braun calls in for a truce after drama with Taylor Swift?

As the Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun fiasco in Hollywood finally subsided, the two are making the news once again as the latter, much to everyone’s surprise, called for a truce!

After the 29-year-old ‘Blank Space’ singer called out the entrepreneur after he acquired rights Big Machine Label Group, subsequently owning the singer’s entire catalogue.

However, of late it appears that the two have put down their weapons with the Justin Bieber manager appearing to give what looks like a peace offering after he turned to Twitter to congratulate her on her latest hit album ‘Lover.’

"Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” he said addressing the debacle.

“Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats," he added.

On the other hand, the ‘Love Story’ hit maker recently announced to CBS Sunday Morning that she will be re-recording her previous songs.