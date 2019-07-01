Justin Bieber says Taylor Swift ‘crossed the line’ amidst Scooter Braun fiasco

Justin Bieber has stepped into the fiasco unleashed by Taylor Swift to clear the air around his manager and entrepreneur Scooter Braun after he acquired the Big Machine Label group.

The 25-year-old close confidante of Braun, stepped in to clear the air as he responded to the 29-year-old Love Story hit maker by first apologizing for an Instagram post that is now left without a caption.

It showed the singer on a video call with Scooter Braun and Kanye West captioning it “Taylor Swift what up” before he removed the caption.

“Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” he said in the second post.



“One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed,” he added.

“I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..,” he said ending the post.

