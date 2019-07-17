Scooter Braun finally breaks silence amidst Taylor Swift fiasco

Scooter Braun has finally come forth breaking the ice on his feud with Taylor Swift saying that the past few weeks have 'taken a toll' on him.

In a recent post, the 38-year-old music manager shed light on his emotions saying, "Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me," uploading an altered photo of himself looking a lot older.

This was noticed instantly by the entertainment executive's 3.1 million followers, including some of his older friends.

"Handsome," Sam Smith commented on Braun's post. "Bruhhhhhhhh," Graham Bunn wrote.

It has been a couple of weeks since Scooter Braun got engulfed in a feud with the 29-year-old singer.



For the uninitiated, it began when Taylor Swift expressed her displeasure over Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun acquiring the legal rights of her music label Big Machine Records.

"Some fun facts about today's news: I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years,” she had stated in her post.