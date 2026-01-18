Photo: Finn Wolfhard shares how industry views him post 'Stranger Things'

Finn Wolfhard has recently delivered hilarious remarks about his status in the industry after starring in the sci-fi series, Stranger Things.

Recently, the 23-year-old actor took to the stage for the opening monologue of Saturday Night Live this weekend, where he joked about outgrowing his child-star image.

Finn Wolfhard used his Saturday Night Live hosting debut to poke fun at him and his co-stars.

He addressed the fact that he and his co-stars are still often viewed as “the kids from Stranger Things”, despite now being fully grown.

In addition to this, Wolfhard declared confidently that he is “not a kid anymore.”

His monologue was quickly interrupted by surprise appearances from fellow Stranger Things stars Caleb McLaughlin, and Gaten Matarazzo, who walked onstage to loud cheers from the audience.

Mclaughlin remarked, “Neither are we! We’re not child stars, we’re former child stars.”

Gaten then delivered a jab at the reputation that label often carries, noting, “And any time you read ‘former child star’ in a headline, it can only mean good things.”