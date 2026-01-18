Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about filming intimate scenes with Timothee Chalamet
Gwyneth Paltrow calls filming steamy scenes with Timothee Chalamet 'weird' in 'Marty Supreme'
Gwyneth Paltrow got honest about her filming experience with Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme.
During a Q&A session at San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica, the 53-year-old actress was asked working alongside 30-year-old star in the latest sports comedy-drama.
Speaking about their chemistry, Paltrow admitted that the experience was a little strange due to their age difference.
Paltrow said, "He was 27 or 28, and I was 50-whatever, and, I mean, it's weird."
She went on to add, "And I [thought], 'Oh, if it's weird for me, then it's going to probably really weird for [him],' but actually, it was fine."
However, Paltrow noted that "it wasn't that weird." Adding, "It was a lot of sex scenes ... and I was sort of worried about it too, just having not done all that kind of thing in so long."
In Marty Supreme, Timothee Chalamet star as real-life tennis player Marty Reisman, meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow plays the role of Kay Stone, a retired actress who forms sexual relationship with Marty. The film was released on December 25, 2025.
