Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about filming intimate scenes with Timothee Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow got honest about her filming experience with Timothee Chalamet in Marty Supreme.

During a Q&A session at San Vicente Bungalows in Santa Monica, the 53-year-old actress was asked working alongside 30-year-old star in the latest sports comedy-drama.

Speaking about their chemistry, Paltrow admitted that the experience was a little strange due to their age difference.

Paltrow said, "He was 27 or 28, and I was 50-whatever, and, I mean, it's weird."

She went on to add, "And I [thought], 'Oh, if it's weird for me, then it's going to probably really weird for [him],' but actually, it was fine."

However, Paltrow noted that "it wasn't that weird." Adding, "It was a lot of sex scenes ... and I was sort of worried about it too, just having not done all that kind of thing in so long."

In Marty Supreme, Timothee Chalamet star as real-life tennis player Marty Reisman, meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow plays the role of Kay Stone, a retired actress who forms sexual relationship with Marty. The film was released on December 25, 2025.