Photo: Spencer Pratt expresses hope for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding invite

Spencer Pratt has high hopes that he will be receiving a Taylor Swift wedding invite soon.

While speaking to US Weekly ahead of the release of his upcoming book, The Guy You Loved to Hate, slated to be released on 27th January 2026, Pratt weighed in on his bond with the Eras Tour hitmaker, whom he met in 2018.

Reportedly, he has been able to maintain a presence on her PR merch mailing list ever since that time.

Expressing his desire to attend Swift's wedding with Kelce, he said, “Hopefully it’s a large wedding, so I get an invite.”

It is noteworthy that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August 2025.

However, a new report from Daily Mail has flagged a delay to their highly anticipated wedding.

An insider recently claimed that the popular mega star, who is reportedly busy preparing for her wedding with the NFL star, is likely to postpone her big day because her beau is at crossroads about his career.

Travis Kelce "is staring at his future with complete 20/20 vision," claimed the tipster.