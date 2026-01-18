Photo: Cardi B scores major earn against Offset in legal battle

Cardi B and Offset's long-running divorce proceedings have taken a major turn.

The WAP rapper first filed for divorce from Offset, born Kiari Cephus, back in September 2020, though the pair later reconciled.

However, Cardi B filed for divorce again in July 2024 after confirming in December 2023 that their relationship had ended for good.

According to a new report from Us Weekly, Offset has now paid off a $1.5 million tax debt demanded by the IRS amid his bitter split from Cardi B.

The outlet further reported that the rapper was also hit with a separate six-figure federal tax lien on October 15.

The lien stated that Offset owes $486,426.35 in taxes for the year 2023. Offset and Cardi officially split in 2024.

As fans will know, Cardi previously spoke candidly about the breakdown of her marriage during an October appearance on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast.

Reflecting on the end of their seven-year relationship, the Grammy winner admitted that she “felt the love dying” while still married to Offset.