Kung Fu legend Siu-Lung Leung passes away at 77

Siu-Lung Leung has died peacefully at the age of 77.

On Wednesday, January 14, 2026, the legendary Hong Kong martial arts actor's family confirmed his passing to the media outlet Sing Tao Headlines.

Leung's family is reportedly handling funeral arrangements privately, with a farewell ceremony scheduled for January 26, 2026 in Longgang, Shenzhen, in China’s Guangdong province.

The Lifetime Treasure actor was a major figure in the Hong Kong film industry throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He first rose to fame for his portrayal of Chen Zhen.

He later introduced himself to the new generation with the performance as the Beast in Stephen Chow’s Kung Fu Hustle. The actor's role of Beast in Kung Fu Hustle still remains as one of the film's most beloved elements.

It is pertinent to mention that over the course of his decades long career, Siu-Lung Leung starred in numerous martial arts classics and became known for his real-life skills as well. He was trained in Goju-ryu Karate and Wing Chun, and also grouped among the Bruceploitation actors who emerged after Bruce Lee’s death.