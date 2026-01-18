Evan Peters makes unexpected confession about 'American Horror Story' season 13

Evan Peters has admitted to feeling the nerves ahead of celebrity-filled season 13 of American Horror Story.

For those unaware, the 38-year-old American actor has been portraying different roles in the horror anthology television series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk since its debut in 2011.

On Wednesday, January 14, Peters, who appeared in 10 out of 12 AHS seasons, attended the New York City premiere of his new series, The Beauty, where he conversed with PEOPLE magazine.

He told the outlet that he is feeling “excited” and “nervous” at the same time to be part of the talent-packed cast in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

The X-Men: Apocalypse star said, "I think Ryan wants it to be a kind of greatest hits season.”

"He is bringing back all the alumni," Peters added of Murphy, with whom he has worked on Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

During Halloween season back in October 2025, the 60-year-old American writer and director’s company, Ryan Murphy Productions, announced Peters’ return to the 13th season of American Horror Story on Instagram.

Other actors who have been cast in season 13 of FX anthology series are Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, and Leslie Grossman.

It is pertinent to mention that the all-star list concluded with the shocking inclusion of Jessica Lange, who previously stated she was done with American Horror Story.