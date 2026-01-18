Jennifer Lopez still 'very close' with Ben Affleck's children, invites them to Vegas

"They reunited over the holidays"

Ben Affleck’s former wife Jennifer Lopez is till very close to his children, and the actress invited them to Vegas.

This has been claimed by expert Rob Shuter in his substack on Sunday.

He said Las Vegas was buzzing as Jennifer Lopez kicked off her new Up All Night residency at Resorts World.

Shuter, citing the insiders, claimed “She invited Ben’s kids.

“Despite everything they’ve been through, they’re still a family unit in many ways. Jennifer genuinely cares about the kids, and Ben appreciates that — but Ben and Jennifer Garner aren’t exactly thrilled by how wild the show is.”

Another source said J.Lo is still ‘very close’ with Ben’s kids.

“They reunited over the holidays, but some of the show’s more provocative moments made both Ben and Jennifer Garner uncomfortable. It’s a lot for them to take in.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married from 2005 to 2018 and they share three children: Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

The fresh claims came amid reports Jennifer is also parting with Ben Affleck’s production company.

The Globe, citing sources, reported during their ill-fated marriage, the 56-year-old actress teamed up with Artists Equity, the production company Ben founded with best friend Matt Damon in 2022, on her last two films, Unstoppable and Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The outlet claims now that both movies have been released and her marriage to Affleck, 53, has come to an end, she has decided to go her own way.