Dylan O'Brien gets nostalgic after reunion with old friend

Dylan O'Brien reflects on 'Teen Wolf' co-star Arden Cho's friendship

Nearly a decade ago, Dylan O'Brien starred in Teen Wolf. Alongside him, Arden Cho also appeared in a teen drama as Kira Yukimura.



Now, when the actor was at the Spirit Awards brunch in West Hollywood, speaking to the press, he recalled meeting his co-star out of the blue at the Astra Film Awards, which happened a day ago.

Dylan's reaction to the meeting, which he shares occurred after a decade, was full of excitement.

“Oh, it was awesome,” he tells People. “Yeah, I haven’t seen her in, God, maybe 9 or 10 years. So, yeah, it’s really cool. I always really liked Arden," adding, “Anytime I see anyone from Teen Wolf, it’s awesome.”

The actor who played Stiles Stilinski for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 describes his experience on the show as magical. “Oh, yeah, there always will be. Nothing can replace those types of experiences.”

Kira Yukimura and Stiles Stilinski in 'Teen Wolf'

But this is not the only reunion the Teen Wolf had. In 2020, the castmates gathered for a virtual one, marking the series' 9th anniversary.

It included O’Brien, Posey, and Cho, as well as the show’s creator Jeff Davis and costars Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan) Max Carver (Aiden), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate).