Dylan O'Brien gets nostalgic after reunion with old friend
Dylan O'Brien says the reunion with the 'Teen Wolf' star comes as a surprise, as he did not expect it
Nearly a decade ago, Dylan O'Brien starred in Teen Wolf. Alongside him, Arden Cho also appeared in a teen drama as Kira Yukimura.
Now, when the actor was at the Spirit Awards brunch in West Hollywood, speaking to the press, he recalled meeting his co-star out of the blue at the Astra Film Awards, which happened a day ago.
Dylan's reaction to the meeting, which he shares occurred after a decade, was full of excitement.
“Oh, it was awesome,” he tells People. “Yeah, I haven’t seen her in, God, maybe 9 or 10 years. So, yeah, it’s really cool. I always really liked Arden," adding, “Anytime I see anyone from Teen Wolf, it’s awesome.”
The actor who played Stiles Stilinski for six seasons from 2011 to 2017 describes his experience on the show as magical. “Oh, yeah, there always will be. Nothing can replace those types of experiences.”
But this is not the only reunion the Teen Wolf had. In 2020, the castmates gathered for a virtual one, marking the series' 9th anniversary.
It included O’Brien, Posey, and Cho, as well as the show’s creator Jeff Davis and costars Melissa Ponzio (Melissa McCall), Khylin Rhambo (Mason Hewitt), Holland Roden (Lydia Martin), Dylan Sprayberry (Liam Dunbar), Orny Adams (Coach Finstock), Linden Ashby (Noah Stilinski), Ian Bohen (Peter Hale), Charlie Carver (Ethan) Max Carver (Aiden), Cody Christian (Theo Raeken) and Shelley Hennig (Malia Tate).
-
Kim Kardashian to remove ex Kanye West from her kids' names
-
Finn Wolfhard shares how industry views him post 'Stranger Things'
-
Spencer Pratt expresses hope for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's wedding invite
-
Evan Peters makes unexpected confession about 'American Horror Story' season 13
-
Gwyneth Paltrow gets honest about filming intimate scenes with Timothee Chalamet
-
Jennifer Lopez still 'very close' with Ben Affleck's children, invites them to Vegas
-
Matt Damon gets honest about Netflix's way of storytelling
-
Ansel Elgort welcomes his first baby in secret