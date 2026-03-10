Margot Robbie swaps long blonde tresses with new hair at Paris Fashion Week

Margot Robbie unveiled a bold new hairstyle while attending the Chanel women’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2026–2027 show during Paris Fashion Week on March 9.

The 35-year-old actor swapped her long blonde hair for a blunt bob that falls just above her collarbones, complete with tousled texture and eyebrow-grazing bangs. Her signature blonde shade remained, accented with subtle golden highlights.

Robbie paired the new look with a simple outfit that included a sheer white scoop-neck tank layered over a matching bralette. She styled the top with loose, baggy denim trousers and tan-and-black two-tone heels.

Her accessories were minimal, consisting of small hoop earrings and a gray chain-strap bag, while her makeup stayed natural with soft blush tones and a muted lip.

The appearance comes as Robbie continues promoting her upcoming film Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell. In the adaptation, Robbie stars as Catherine Earnshaw opposite Jacob Elordi.

During the film’s press tour, the actor has leaned into the gothic, romantic aesthetic of the 18th-century-set story with several themed red carpet looks. She previously took a similar approach when promoting Barbie in 2023, frequently channeling the iconic doll’s style on the red carpet.