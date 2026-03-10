Steve Carell reveals role that means most to him

Steve Carell is opening up about the personal milestones and a role that means most to him.

Carell, famed for his role as Michael Scott in The Office, recently reflected on his family life in a new interview with L'Officiel.

“Raising children is my favourite part of my life,” Carell, 63, began, referring to his daughter Annie, 24, and son John, 21, whom he shares with his wife, Nancy Carell. “There’s not even a close second. It’s the most satisfying thing I’ve done.”

The actor said his experience as a father even influenced his performance in his new HBO series Rooster. During one scene involving his character’s daughter, he accidentally used his real daughter’s name.

“I actually got her a job working as a production assistant on the show,” he recalled. “And when we were shooting one scene, I accidentally said, ‘I would do anything for Annie,’ instead of saying my character’s daughter’s name.”

Carell said the slip-up made sense in the moment because he had been thinking about his daughter while delivering the line.

Despite his decades-long career, the actor said he has always tried to keep fame from affecting his family life.

“It’s always just been a job,” he explained. “I’ve tried not to let it define me too much. But mostly, I just didn’t want it to be weird for my kids.”

Carell and Nancy, who met in the early 1990s while performing with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, married in August 1995 and recently celebrated 30 years together.