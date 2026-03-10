Hilary Duff says she and sister Haylie Duff ‘don’t speak’ right now

Hilary Duff is opening up about the current state of her relationship with her older sister, Haylie Duff.

During an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty, the singer and actor said the two are not currently in contact, describing the situation as a painful but honest part of her life.

“My sister and I don’t speak,” Duff, 38, said, adding that she addressed the rift in her song We Don't Talk from her latest album luck...or something.

“And I think in my adulthood I’ve come across more and more people that are having this experience,” she continued.

Duff said the song reflects a deeply personal moment in her life and came from a place of vulnerability as she worked on her first album in a decade.

“As painful as it feels to share, when I decided to make this record, I could only talk about the things that I’ve gone through,” she said. “That’s my truth.”

The musician described the track as “a very vulnerable song,” calling the estrangement from her sister “a very raw part of my existence.”

“I hope it’s not forever, but it’s for right now,” she added.

Duff had previously addressed the situation during a February appearance on CBS Mornings, when host Anthony Mason asked whether she hoped Haylie would hear the song.

“I don’t think that that would help,” Duff replied, explaining that she is focused on living authentically and doing what feels right for her.

“I have to just exist as a person on my own and do what I want to do,” she said. “I hope that for everyone that is where I’m sitting, you have to do what feels good for you.”

Still, Duff acknowledged that sharing such personal experiences publicly can be complicated.

“I don’t know how she’ll react to it,” she said. “But it is a really personal part of my life that doesn’t get to stay personal, so I might as well say how it is for me.”

Her album luck...or something was released on February 20.