Priyanka Chopra Jonas explains why she protects daughter Malti's privacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is opening up about raising her daughter Malti in the spotlight.

The Bollywood singer revealed in an upcoming episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she and husband Nick Jonas prioritize daughter Malti's privacy as the pair keep her out of their social media.

"As she's growing older, we've started to also kind of just deflect a little bit. She moves around a lot, [so we] let her have as much anonymity as she can," Priyanka said on the upcoming episode of the podcast, shared by People.

The Bluff star went on to explain, "It is her normal, and people will be curious about her, and I never want her to be fearful of that or judgy or skeptical of the humans that she meets because there are good people in the world, and I've had wonderful experiences with friends like that, it's okay for her to be aware of it, but to have a sense of choice, I think will be important."

The doting mom further talked about hiring security for her four-year-old daughter when the family of three steps out together.

"When we have security out and about, it's just ... to not be recorded without consent because a lot of that happens," she noted, revealing that once a person recorded her all the way from school to home.

Priyanka wanted that the way she chose a public life, her daughter would opt for whatever she wants.

"I've always been of the opinion that I kind of chose a public life," the proud mama explained. "I'm pragmatic enough to be like that's the nature of the beast. If you're gonna live a public life, people will be interested and curious."

"[When] it comes to children, that's ... terrain we are all learning in the last like 10 to 20 years what that is gonna be like in the next 10 years, 15 years for them. So I think a little bit of grace is required for everyone, but also certain awareness of safety and what that means," she added.