Tori Spelling reacts to online rumors about her appearance: 'It’s horrific'

Tori Spelling reveals how online criticism affects her

Tori Spelling broke her silence over harsh comments about her looks.

In a recent episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed that she feels hurt after seeing online speculations alleging that she has undergone plastic surgery.

"It’s horrific," Tori told plastic surgeon Terry Dubrow.

Tori went on to share her frustration with online scrutiny on her appearance, saying, "I’m 52, I’ll be 53 in May, and I purposely go the other way ’cause … every photo I put up, people say, ‘Stop with the filler.'"

"I'm like, 'I'm not!'" she noted.

And, Tori confessed that these comments sometimes make her think of making the rumors true.

She added that she just "be like, ‘F*** it,'” and get her "whole face done" as the public already says she had done it.

“It’s like I can’t win. I don’t know why that keeps me from doing stuff."

The TV personality is mom to five kids, Beau, eight, Liam, 18, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, and Finn, 13, whom she shares with ex Dean McDermott.

Back in 2024, Tori revealed that she got her first breast augmentation surgery at the age of 19.