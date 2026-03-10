Arnold Schwarzenegger 'in talks' for potential return to iconic ’80s roles

Arnold Schwarzenegger says several of his classic 1980s action films are in the pipeline, and he may return to some of them.

The 78-year-old actor made the revelation during a conversation at the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio, saying discussions are underway about reviving a number of projects from his early action career.

Schwarzenegger said he has spoken with filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg about potentially appearing in another installment of the Predator franchise.

"They did a remake of Predator... not a remake but an additional Predator, and that latest director, he's been doing a great job with that. And so now he wants me to be in the next Predator," the actor said.

Trachtenberg previously directed the 2022 film Prey and the upcoming Predator: Badlands.

“So we were talking about it,” Schwarzenegger said, after mentioning the possibility of reprising his role as Dutch from the original 1987 film.

He also revealed that Fox Studio has approached him about additional projects tied to his past hits.

"Fox Studio has kind of rediscovered Arnold. They come to me, and they say, 'We want you to do Predator, we just got the script for you to do Commando 2,'" he said, referring to a sequel to his 1985 action film Commando.

Schwarzenegger also said a sequel to Conan the Barbarian is in development. "They just hired a writer-director who did Tom Cruise's last four movies, a fantastic writer-director. They hired him to write and direct King Conan," he added, referring to filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie. The said project would follow the original 1982 film and its 1984 sequel.

The actor noted that if the projects move forward, his characters would reflect his age. “I’m still going to kick some ass, but it will be kind of a bit different,” he said.

Schwarzenegger most recently appeared in the second season of the FUBAR series on Netflix, as well as the 2019 film Terminator: Dark Fate.