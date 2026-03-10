Bianca Censori's plan to expose Kanye West revealed

Bianca Censori is said to be quietly documenting explosive details about Kanye West.

Amid rumours around the turbulent marriage of Censori and West, insiders have revealed that the model has been keeping voice notes and written records throughout their three-year marriage.

Advertisement

The source told Radar online, "Bianca was put through hell for the longest time, and she's recorded all of it, in voice notes as well as written form."

Adding, "Bianca is finally finding her voice. It's been liberating and cathartic for her to tell the world that she's so much more than Kanye's sexy puppet."

As per sources, the days of Kanye West "bullying" Bianca Censori are "gone," noting, "She simply won't stand for it anymore."

She has reportedly ordered her husband into rehab in Switzerland. An insider stated, "Kanye is still a human time bomb and scary to be around."

"At some point, Bianca will walk away and she has the mother of all tell-alls when she does," they added.

It is pertinent to mention that Censori has previously opened up about being "embarrassed" due to some of the headlines she and the rapper made, including the 2023 photo, when she was photographed pleasuring him during water taxi ride in Venice.