Harry Styles reveals why he became more private after One Direction split

Harry Styles is getting candid about how after becoming a solo artist after One Direction, he learned to be "more private."

The 32-year-old singer, who was taught to "give a lot of himself away" early in his career after rising to fame at only 16 years old with his famous boy band, he opened up about the major transformation after launching his solo career.

"I think generally my experience of kind of being like in the public domain is that obviously you learn a lot about kind of what you're comfortable with and what you're not comfortable with," he said during the March 9 episode of Q with Tom Power podcast.

"And I think when I started in the band, we were kind of encouraged to like give a lot of ourselves away, you know, to kind of like let people get to know you."

The Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally artist went on to say, "And I think that finishing that, and then when I started working on my own stuff, I felt like there were parts of that where I was kind of just learning what I was comfortable with and trying to like have kind of parts of my like personal life be more private."

Back in 2023, after wrapping his Love On Tour, Styles took a break from his music career to live a life like a regular person rather than a star, as well as to spend time with his loved ones and travel.

The Don't Worry Darling singer recently told Runner’s World, "Over the years, I had to say no to everything I was invited to, whether it was a friend’s birthday, a trip somewhere amazing, an opening," Styles shared. "I started to wonder if I was saying no because I really was so busy or because it was more comfortable than saying yes."

"When you close yourself off to protect yourself from people who might bring negativity into your life, you’re also missing out on positive experiences," he added.