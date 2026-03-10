Eva Mendes shares behind-the-scenes glam prep before Ryan Gosling’s SNL hosting gig

Eva Mendes made sure she was camera-ready while supporting partner Ryan Gosling during his hosting turn on Saturday Night Live.

Gosling hosted the March 6 episode of the late-night sketch show alongside musical guest Gorillaz. The appearance came shortly after he publicly surprised Mendes during an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon while celebrating her 52nd birthday.

Anticipating that Gosling might have another surprise planned, Mendes recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepared in case she ended up on camera.

Posting to Instagram on March 9, the actor showed clips of herself getting glammed up before the taping in New York. In the video, a hairstylist teases her hair into a voluminous style while layering hairspray, while another photo shows her getting eyeliner applied.

“My prep for SNL this weekend, in case I was suddenly called out in front of cameras again,” Mendes wrote in the caption.

The moment followed the couple’s joint appearance on The Tonight Show days earlier, which marked their first official public appearance together since attending the New York premiere of The Place Beyond the Pines in 2013.

During that appearance, Gosling surprised Mendes on stage with a birthday celebration, joking to host Jimmy Fallon that he might end up getting thrown into the Hudson River for the unexpected gesture. Mendes appeared touched by the moment and gave Gosling a kiss on the cheek as confetti fell.

Gosling’s late-night appearances come ahead of the release of his upcoming film Project Hail Mary, which arrives in theaters on March 20.

The couple, who met in 2011, share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, born in 2014 and 2016. Despite their long relationship, Mendes and Gosling largely keep their family life out of the spotlight and are rarely seen together publicly.