John F. Kennedy Jr.'s ex Daryl Hannah's pal Rosanna Arquette slams 'Love Story' portrayal

Daryl Hannah's longtime pal, Rosanna Arquette, slammed Daryl's portrayal in Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

Days after, Hannah broke her silence over the "untrue" depiction of her and John F. Kennedy Jr.'s relationship, Arquette also spoke out about it, calling the Ryan Murphy-directed TV series "b******"

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account on March 8, the Nowhere to Run actress wrote in defense of her friend, “I love Daryl Hannah. She’s a great woman, a great actor, writer, director and activist for the environment for years."

“She is also an animal whisperer. Her work in the world has been epic.”

About what she thinks about JFK Jr.'s biographical romance anthology, Arquette declared, The portrayal of her on the streaming thing is b******."

She further revealed how Hannah's and John F. Kennedy Jr.’s relationship was used to be, “Her love with John F Kennedy Jr. was real and some of the happiest times John F Kennedy Jr. had—Just ask his family, but no one did.”

Hannah is also not happy about her portrayal in the show and broke her years-long silence on her past romance.

“The character 'Daryl Hannah' portrayed in the series is not even a remotely accurate representation of my life, my conduct or my relationship with John. The actions and behaviors attributed to me are untrue," she wrote in The New York Times.

She added, "I have long believed that engaging with distortion often amplifies it. But a recent tragedy-exploiting television series about John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette features a character using my name and presents her as me. The choice to present her as irritating, self-absorbed, whiny and inappropriate was no accident."

For those unversed, the nine-episode TV series is the first installment made on John F. Kennedy Jr's life, which also showed his relationships during the 1990s including his on-and-off dating with Hannah before he married Carolyn Bessette.