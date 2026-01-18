Bella Hadid gets honest about receiving support from 'The Beauty' co-stars

Bella Hadid recently got candid and revealed that she felt supported on the set of The Beauty.

The 29-year-old American model is playing Ruby in a star-studded forthcoming American science fiction body horror television series created by Ryan Murphy and Matt Hodgson.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the New York City premiere of FX series The Beauty, Hadid shared that the ensemble cast, which includes Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Jeremy Pope, Anthony Ramos, and Rebecca Hall, helped her throughout the series.

She went on to unveil that all her co-stars even supported her when she was shooting separately.

The Fyre Fraud star said, "They were able to just tell me a lot of words of wisdom and explain to me that even being crazy and weird is still positive. And sometimes things are embarrassing and at the end of the day, it's not embarrassing."

"We're all able to be different versions of ourselves and that's what was most important for me on this set," Hadid quipped.

"Ashton was so helpful with just little words. I love Jeremy so much," the Orabella founder confided, adding that "everybody was just so welcoming to me."

"We were not really shooting on the same sets most of the time. We had one dinner together, which was awesome,” Hadid remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that The Beauty will be released on January 21, 2026, on FX, Hulu, and Disney+.