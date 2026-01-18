Kim Kardashian to remove ex Kanye West from her kids' names

Kim Kardashian is reportedly planning on removing Kanye West’s name from her kids’ names.

The 45-year-old American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman and her ex-husband West welcomed four children, daughters North, 12, and Chicago, 7, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 6, during their marriage from 2014 to 2022.

Radar Online reported that Kim is contemplating removing West from her kids’ last name because she is raising all of them without the support of their father and is close to cutting him out of their lives.

An insider told the outlet, "Kim is saying she might even get the kids' last names changed to Kardashian.”

The SKIMS founder and the singer of In a Perfect World have been caught in a legal battle over their kids since their divorce in 2022.

After ending their toxic eight-year marriage, they both agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their children but Kim claims their co-parenting agreement does not exist in real life.

One she revealed, "It's probably been a couple months since we've heard from Kanye.” (sic)

"Kim's now saying she may as well legally go for full custody. She sees no reason why she wouldn't get it,” the source claimed.