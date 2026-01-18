Piers Morgan in hospital: Here's why

Piers Morgan suffers injuries, admitted to the hospital

Piers Morgan shocks his fans after he shared a post revealing he was hospitalized for breaking his hip after a fall in a hotel in London.

Taking to Instagram, he shares his snaps in the hospital, resting on the bed, while another photo shows an X-ray of his broken hip.

In addition to the hip, his femoral neck is also fractured. Given the severity of the injury, Piers says he needs a full hip replacement.

The injury means the TV presenter will be looking at up to three months in recovery, and doctors advised against travel for at least 12 weeks.

In the wake of a painful fall, Piers' caption on the post did not give the vibe that he just had a serious injury.

In humorous style, he pens, ‼️ BREAKING NEWS ‼️ 1. Tripped on a small step.

2. Inside a London hotel restaurant.

3. Fell like a sack of spuds.

4. Fractured neck of femur.

5. So badly I needed a new hip.

6. Recovering in hospital.

7. Crutches for 6 weeks.

8. No long-haul flying for 12 weeks.

9. New Year off to a cracking start!

10. I blame Donald Trump.

In the comment section, fans flood with well-wishes for the star.

One person writes, "Blimey, the start of your new year has gone with a bang!! Sending you wishes for a speedy recovery! Xx."

"Piers, you’re one of my favourites on our screens. I’m so sad to see this. I hope you can recover well and soon. Listen to doctors orders & remember time is the healer even though you will want it to be quick. I’m sending you love & prayers," another adds.