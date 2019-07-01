Taylor Swift calls Scooter Braun a 'manipulative bully' after he acquires Big Machine Records

Two of Hollywood’s leading voices, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber have taken over headlines after the former attacked the latter’s manager Scooter Braun for acquiring her back catalogue.

Things heated up as the 29-year-old 'Blank Space' hit maker described as being ‘grossed out’ over entrepreneur and talent manager Scooter Braun’s procurement of Big Machine Records which hold the rights to her complete catalog up until 2017’s ‘Reputation.’

Turning to Tumblr, Swift said in a post: “For years I asked, pleaded for a chance to own my work. Instead I was given an opportunity to sign back up to Big Machine Records and ‘earn’ one album back at a time, one for every new one I turned in. I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott Borchetta would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future. I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Music I wrote on my bedroom floor and videos I dreamed up and paid for from the money I earned playing in bars, then clubs, then arenas, then stadiums.”

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.

“This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept. And when that man says ‘Music has value’, he means its value is beholden to men who had no part in creating it.

“When I left my masters in Scott’s hands, I made peace with the fact that eventually he would sell them. Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.

“Thankfully, I am now signed to a label that believes I should own anything I create. Thankfully, I left my past in Scott’s hands and not my future. And hopefully, young artists or kids with musical dreams will read this and learn about how to better protect themselves in a negotiation. You deserve to own the art you make.

“Sad and grossed out,” she said ending the note.

Soon after, numerous stars including Halsey and Tedrick Braun stepped forth to stand in support of the singer.

“For those asking, I left Scooter Braun a long time ago…I am saddened by this news, but not shocked. He is an evil person who’s only concern is his wealth and feeding his disgusting ego,” said Braun.

“It turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite. It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry. I am standing with her,” tweeted Halsey.



