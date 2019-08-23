Taylor Swift’s latest album ‘Lover’ rolls today and fans are loving it

By the time ‘Its Nice To Have a Friend’ arrives on 'Lover', Taylor Swift has entered uncharted territory with her seventh and most epic album getting released today (Friday).

Swift announced the album release on Twitter, seemingly referring to the recent sale of her previous catalogue to music manager Scooter Braun in her post.

“This album is very much a celebration of love, in all its complexity, coziness, and chaos,” she wrote. “It’s the first album of mine that I’ve ever owned, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

The 29-year-old ‘Love Story’ singer has not given up on the full-length album as an indicator of success as well as an art form, and judging from pre-release sales for 'Lover,' which came out today, her belief in the ongoing viability of the format is not in vain.



“The anticipation of this album is extraordinary, with pre-sales quickly approaching one million copies globally,” Monte Lipman, founder, and chairman of Republic Records tells Variety.

Swift’s previous album, 2017’s 'Reputation,' was the last album to sell a million copies in the U.S. in its opening week, and all eyes are on 'Lover' — her first release since signing with Republic — to reveal whether that’s still an attainable goal this late into the streaming era. The international pre-release tally suggests that it might well be.

‘Lover’ is Swift’s seventh studio album. But it’s also a notable first. After parting ways with Big Machine Records back in 2018, Swift signed a new deal with Universal Music Group under Republic Records. And now, unlike before, she owns the rights to her master recordings.