Watch ‘Avengers: Endgame’ deleted scene as the heroes say goodbye to Tony Stark

If you were not already an emotional wreck after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, this deleted scene circulating from the blockbuster hit is sure to leave your emotions in shambles.

Marvel fans have been in an emotional turmoil ever since the deleted scene from the film was released showing the characters paying tribute to Iron Man after his death.

The tribute follows Pepper Potts, Captain America, Thor, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Black Panther and all the other Avengers going down on one knee in silence as the original Avenger, Tony Stark breathed his last after defeating Thanos.

Directors of the highest grossing, record-shattering blockbuster hit, Joe and Anthony Russo revealed to USA Today that the scene undeniably comes as moving with stellar performances from the actors.



They further added that the scene was shot before the funeral scene.