Reese Witherspoon shows support to Nicole Kidman at AFI Award Gala

Reese Witherspoon honours Nicole Kidman at AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Reese Witherspoon has recently showed support to her friend and Big Little Lies co-star Nicole Kidman at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala.



On April 27, the Sweet Home Alabama actress honoured Nicole, who was also the recipient of AFI this year, during her speech at the event.

"I love you so much. Before I ever met you, I was your biggest fan, so this is such a fun night," said Reese.

The Wild actress also described Nicole as, "every bit as talented and gorgeous and sophisticated and elegant as you can possibly imagine".

She remarked, "And when you're sitting opposite her watching her work, it is literally mesmerising."

"I would have to stop myself sometimes and go, 'Oh my God, that's Nicole Kidman. Oh my God, be profesh, be profesh.' Because I was that blown away," stated the Legally Blonde actress.

Besides Reese, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman and Naomi Watts, the former co-stars of Nicole, were present at the gala.

Elsewhere in the speech, Reese talked about Nicole's achievements as an actress and producer and noted that they both wanted to adapt the Liane Moriarty novel, Big Little Lies.

"We decided to team up because there's one thing that Nicole knows very, very well, that there's power in collaboration and there's even more power in sisterhood," explained the Just Like Heaven actress.

"And that's why I'm here tonight, sister. And I want to thank you for being a friend and being the best colleague ever," added the Cruel Intentions actress.