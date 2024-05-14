Meghan Markle 'fails' to keep Prince Archie, King Charles apart

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly failing to keep their children away from finding out their royal roots.



Speaking to The Mirror, royal commentator Tom Quinn revealed their son Prince Archie, 5, is eager to meet the royal family despite the Sussexes’ attempt to keep him in the dark.

He also claimed that the 75-year-old monarch wanted to send an extravagant present for his grandson on his birthday last week, however, the former actress refused to accept it.

"Archie loves the idea that his grandad lives in a castle and Meghan was worried that a magnificent shepherd’s hut or similar extravagant present will only increase Archie’s growing interest in his royal connections,” Tom told the outlet.

"She doesn’t want Britain to become a longed-for fantasy for her son so she had been pushing Harry to insist that his father gets Archie a simple present."

"King Charles hasn’t seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him – many of Archie’s books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle,” the royal expert continued.

"He is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don’t want to encourage this,” he added.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan were still part of the royal family when their first child was born; the couple announced their decision to step down from their positions as working royal when Archie was only eight months old.