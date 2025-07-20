Callum Turner edges closer to ‘James Bond’ role as shortlist tightens

Callum Turner takes huge career leap with next 'James Bond' role

Dua Lipa’s high-profile fiancé is taking a huge career leap, as he is in talks to take on the role of the next James Bond.

British actor Callum Turner, who comes from a very humble background, is set to make his big break in the coming years—and this could be it.

This development comes after filmmakers reportedly narrowed the shortlist to three names, and Lipa’s beloved fiancé has fortunately made the cut.

A source close to the matter revealed, “With the rumor mill surrounding the next Bond continuing to turn following the announcement that Amazon will be taking the reins of the franchise, we've turned to public opinion to find the best fit for the 007 role.

“The masses have spoken on X, and we've collated the data to find that Callum Turner is the people's choice to replace Daniel Craig—with 63% of posts about his potential role in the next film being positive, and 0% negative.”

While other contenders include Jacob Elordi, Tom Holland, and Harris Dickinson, multiple outlets have reported that the producers are looking for a British actor under 30—and Turner meets all the requirements.



