Sara Foster unveils if stars signed NDAs at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

Sara Foster on NDAs in Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding

Sara Foster is opening up about her experience attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s much-talked-about wedding in Venice, Italy, which took place on June 27.

Despite the buzz surrounding the $11 million ceremony and its celebrity guest list, Sara shared that the event actually felt more low-key than many might assume.

During the July 17 episode of The World’s First Podcast, which she co-hosts with her sister Erin Foster, the topic came up when Erin playfully confronted her about not sharing any juicy details.

“You went, you were a guest, I FaceTimed you several times for gossip and updates — didn’t take any of my calls. Gave no information,” Erin said. She then asked, “Did you sign an NDA?”

Sara was quick to clear the air. “No, absolutely not,” she replied. “No one signed NDAs. No NDA.”

She went on to address how the wedding may have been perceived by the public.

“It’s so interesting how the optics were this over-the-top, you know … it’s just not what it was. It actually felt very intimate, you know?”

The celebration attracted a list of high-profile guests, reportedly including Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jessica Alba, Usher, and Brooks Nader.

Still, Sara’s takeaway from the star-studded event was its surprisingly personal and close-knit atmosphere.