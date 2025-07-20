Kourtney Kardashian sets record straight on baby speculation

Kourtney Kardashian addresses pregnancy rumours after latest pictures

Kourtney Kardashian stood up for herself when followers stacked up pregnancy comments on her Instagram after she shared a series of pictures from her Italy vacation.

The 46-year-old reality star included a picture of herself in a bikini, which fans took as a sign of her expecting another baby, as they commented that it was a “pregnant belly.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star set record clear once and for all those writing, “Baby bump?” and “Pregnant again congratulations.”

Making an appearance in the comments section, Kardashian replied to a comment that read, “You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again.”

She wrote, “Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!.”

Supporting the socialite in the comments, other fans echoed, “It’s insulting to say someone is pregnant because of their belly. It’s normal for those over 45.”

Another wrote, “girl You’re living Your best life no need to explain.”

Kardashian is a mom to Rocky Thirteen Barker, 20 month old, whom she shares with husband Travis Barker, as well as Mason Disick, 15, Penelope Disick, 13, and Reign Disick, 10, with ex Scott Disick.