Mandy Moore escapes LA wildfire chaos with family

Mandy Moore’s world turned upside down when wildfires hit her Los Angeles home earlier this year.

Despite the scary moments, the star and her family are now doing okay. Chrissy Metz shared that the fire shook Mandy deeply, especially with three little ones at home.

Luckily, a good part of the house was still standing after the flames died down.

She opened up to Extra: “She's doing well. I mean, thank goodness.

“A lot of the structure was able to be salvaged, which is great, but it’s so jarring. It’s so life-altering, and she has children and pets. It’s just frightening because there’s nothing you can do but hopefully get out of there.”

Chrissy said she’s still close with everyone from the This Is Us family. She often checks in with Milo, Justin, Susan, and Chris, and they’ve all stayed connected even after the show ended.

She said: "Oh, my gosh, everybody. We all are texting each other. I always text when any projects come out or Sterling with his nominations for ‘Paradise.’”

Chrissy also spoke warmly about Sterling K. Brown, who played her brother on screen. She said he truly feels like a big brother in real life and called him the best.

Her update came shortly after Mandy shared a heartfelt message for her mother-in-law Kathy Goldsmith. Mandy called her the silver lining during the wildfire disaster.