Kylie Jenner gets backlash over latest photoshoot

Kylie Jenner trolled for ‘dead eyes’ in recent fashion shoot

Kylie Jenner got embroiled in a controversy after her recent photoshoot.

The 27-year-old has drawn backlash for ‘dead eyes’ in photos taken during a fashion campaign.

The pictures of the Kylie Cosmetics founder were shared on Instagram page Friday, July 18 in which she ‘modeled an array of pieces for Miu Miu’s Fall 2025 collection’, as per Daily Mail.

The snaps, however, did not sit well with the audience.

The social media users gave their negative feedback on Reddit.

Some of them called the photoshoot one of her ‘worst’, while other internet users found Jenner ‘bored’.

One particular netizen wrote, “I love Kylie but I'm so sorry, I really don't like this photo shoot and don't think the outfits and pics flatter Kylie. Those shoes look weird and she is doing the dead eyes poses again :(.”

Another wrote, “This is kind of awful?”

One fan even brutally attacked the beauty mogul writing, “So over the dead eyes and bored face.”

“They did her dirty,” one Reddit user added.

Another Reddit user remarked, “Usually I love kylie's editorials but i think this is her worst shoot by far.”

While there were numerous scathing remarks by majority of the fans, but a few comments stood out as they appreciated Jenner.

One wrote, “I like it. It's different from her usual style and she looks adorable in those big ol' glasses.”