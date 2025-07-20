Nicola Peltz cracks under Beckham family pressure

Nicola Peltz succumbs to emotional toll inflicted by Beckham family

Nicola Peltz has finally succumbed to the emotional toll inflicted by the Beckham family, after previously showing signs of vulnerability.

According to The Mirror, the 30-year-old has reportedly struggled to maintain her composure, which is evident from her recent actions.

The family appears to be going through a rough patch after Brooklyn unfollowed his brothers, Cruz and Romeo, on social media—prompting them to block him in rereturn.

While Peltz had previously stood her ground amid the Beckham fallout, her latest behavior suggests otherwise, as rumors continue to affect her demeanor.

The outlet reported: "This is a look that might make most caring husbands wary and trigger their protective side, which is what appears to have happened with Brooklyn here. While his wife walks along in her dramatic black fur tippet, with her hand placed on her bag to emphasize—perhaps symbolically—her wedding rings, Brooklyn looks more relaxed and dominant."

This comes hot on the heels of Brooklyn’s failed attempts to make amends with his parents on their birthdays, as well as his noticeable absence from David Beckham’s knighthood celebration. Instead, he chose to publicly pay tribute to his father-in-law in a heartwarming post.