Billie Eilish teams up with James Cameron for next big project

Billie Eilish took the stage at her sold-out concert in Manchester, England, on Saturday, and dropped a bombshell announcement - she's working on a 3D project with none other than James Cameron, the acclaimed director behind blockbusters like Titanic and Avatar.

"So you may have noticed that there are more cameras than usual in here," Eilish told the crowd. "Basically, I can't say much about it, but what I can say is that I'm working on something very, very special with somebody named James Cameron, and it's going to be in 3D."

While details about the project are scarce, Eilish hinted that the four-night stand at Co-op Live in Manchester is part of the production.

She even mentioned that Cameron was in attendance on the first night, saying, "He's in this audience somewhere, just saying. So don't mind that, and also I'll probably be wearing this exact outfit for like four days in a row."

Fans are speculating that the project could be a documentary, film, or music video, building on Eilish's previous concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.

This partnership brings together Eilish's innovative artistry and Cameron's cinematic mastery, promising an immersive experience for audiences. Eilish is currently touring her third album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, which has been well-received by fans and critics alike.

Cameron, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, slated for December 19, 2025, with a runtime expected to exceed three hours.

As fans eagerly await more information about the project, Eilish's tour continues to make waves. After Manchester, she'll head to Japan and then the United States for more arena dates, concluding on November 23 at San Francisco's Chase Center.