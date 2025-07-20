Tom Cruise's ex drops bombshell news about business romance

Rebecca De Mornay looked back at her time with Tom Cruise and shared rare thoughts about their real-life romance that started long before he became one of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

The Risky Business actress, now 65, said she felt proud of her ex-boyfriend’s success and praised how far he came since they filmed the 1983 hit together.

At the time, Cruise was just beginning to find his place in the industry.

“I’m really proud of him,” she said during a chat with Page Six while promoting her latest movie Saint Claire.

The film that brought them together, followed Cruise as a teenager who ends up running a brothel out of his house after falling for a sex worker which is played by De Mornay.

However, the wild storyline helped launch both of their careers.

De Mornay, who dated Cruise for three years, said the actor’s journey reminded her of one of his most famous roles. “He’s like, ‘I am Top Gun,’ and that’s what America really wanted and so he’s fulfilled it,” she explained.

Tom Cruise has been in the spotlight again recently while traveling across Europe with actress Ana de Armas, who is rumoured to be his girlfriend.